DRI seizes gold worth Rs 5.44 Crore
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 12.6 kg gold worth Rs 5.44 crore from
18 passengers who arrived here from various countries, officials said on Thursday.
The DRI Chennai zonal unit picked up 18 passengers and two customs officials from the airport for questioning for
allegedly having abetted the smuggling of the contraband. These passengers had arrived from Malaysia, Colombo and
Dubai on Wednesday, a press release said. The officers also searched a residential premise of a
former Customs department tax assistant who was allegedly involved in coordinating the smuggling of gold, it said.
The DRI said as it was trying to take the passengers from the airport for questioning around 50 unidentified people
started gathering and hurled abuses at the officials inside the airport.
"When the officers tried to escort the passengers into a bus, the mob started attacking the officers and during the
melee two DRI officers were manhandled," the release said. A complaint was filed at Airport police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
- Chennai
- Customs
- Dubai
- Malaysia
ALSO READ
Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Highlights from the southern
FM to visit Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata to interact with industry leaders over Budget 2020
Bedi seeks more train services between Puducherry and Chennai
Administratively Chennai does not seem to be suitable place for principal IPAB bench: SC
Katsumi header gets Chennai City back to winning ways