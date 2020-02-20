IED blast partially damages coke kiln in Meghalaya

Proscribed outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Thursday triggered an

IED blast at a coke kiln in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district partially damaging the facility, police said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, a police officer said.

The incident happened around 1.30 am at Kyllon Mathei Pyndeng Jalong area in the district, he said.

District Superintendent of Police B Laloo said an investigation is on.

During the day, the HNLC issued a statement claiming responsibility for the blast.

The banned outfit's general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, in an email statement, said HNLC triggered the blast

because such coke kilns were benami and were flourishing with the help of local politicians and businessmen.

In January, the outfit had planted an IED in another coke kiln in East Jaintia Hills district, which was defused.

