Seven killed in two accidents in C''garh

  • Jagdalpurbalrampur
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:46 IST
Seven people, including three women, were killed and as many injured in two

separate accidents in Bastar and Balrampur districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

Four persons, including three women, were killed and six others injured when a tractor-trolley they were travelling

in skidded off the road and overturned at Tirthum Square under Kodenar police station area in Bastar, an official said.

The victims, hailing from Nilegondi Bodenar village, were returning from a local market in Kodenar village, around

40 km from Jagdalpur town, he said. The tractor driver was also killed in the accident, he

said. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem

while the injured were admitted to a local hospital, the official added.

In another accident, three youngsters were killed and one was injured after their SUV rammed into a stationary truck

on Chando-Balrampur road on Wednesday night, the police said. The deceased Vishnu Prajapati, Suraj Rajak and Rahul

Rajak were all 18 years old and residents of Tangarmahri and Purandih villages in the district, an official said.

The victims were on their way back from a wedding in Amdand village, he added.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that Prajapati and Suraj Rajak died on the spot, while Rahul Rajak

succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital," he said.

Another passenger Sanjeev Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur, he said.

