Delhi: Man killed over monetary dispute

A 29-year-old man involved in multiple cases of robbery and theft was allegedly killed by unidentified people following a quarrel over a monetary dispute in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday, police said. The deceased identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sidhharth Basti, is registered as a 'Bad Character' at the Sunlight Police Station, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 4 pm. Upon reaching the spot, they found blood stains on the street and learnt that the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital, R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said. Rakesh was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, he said.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

