Warm day in Delhi, rain likely on Friday

  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:14 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:14 IST
Delhiites witnessed a warm Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, officials said. The minimum temperature settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast light rain in the city on Friday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively. The Central Pollution Control Board registered Delhi's Air Quality Index at 223, which falls in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius.

