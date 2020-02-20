Left Menu
HLC's final report on clause 6 submitted to Assam Accord Implementation dept

  PTI
  • |
  Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:15 IST
The High Level Committee (HLC) on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has submitted its final report and it is now in the custody of the state government's Assam Accord Implementation department, a release issued by the office of its chairman said on Thursday. The HLC, headed by Justice B K Sharma, completed the task of preparing the report on February 10, the release said.

The report, which is in a sealed cover, is now in the custody of the joint secretary of the Assam Accord Implementation department, who is liaisoning with the HLC, it added. The committee has also intimated the Union home ministry for the necessary follow-up action, the release said.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord says constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after the north-eastern state witnessed a six-year-long stir from 1979 to 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The HLC release said the reports in a section of the media that a delegation of the committee had visited New Delhi after the completion of the report was incorrect and not based on facts. Besides, no team member, including the HLC chairman, visited the national capital after February 10 for the purpose of apprising or handing over the report to the Union home ministry, it added.

"All copies (of the report) under a sealed cover are in the custody of the Assam Accord Implementation department," Justice Sharma said. The Union home ministry had, in January 2019, announced the formation of the HLC for recommending safeguards for the Assamese people within six months.

However, the term of the committee, which was then headed by retired Union secretary M P Bezbaruah, had to be extended up to February 15, 2020 after six of its nine members refused to be part of it. Following this, the panel was re-constituted with 14 members and Justice Sharma as its chairman.

