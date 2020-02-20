Ragpicker held for raping 8-year-old girl

A 30-year-old rag-picker was on Thursday arrested here for allegedly raping a eight-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates and 'Pani puri', police said.

The accused, staying in the neighborhood of the girl, went to her hut on Wednesday and finding her alone lured her with chocolates and 'Pani puri' and took her to a nearby park and allegedly raped her, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panjagutta Division) Thirupathanna told PTI.

The girl's parents, also rag-pickers, were not in the hut at the time of the incident. They later lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and other sections besides relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and the rag-picker arrested, the police official said.

