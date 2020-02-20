Left Menu
Haryana moots Science City for NCR

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said that the State government has planned to set up a Science City for National Capital Region (NCR) in Haryana with technical and financial support from the Union Ministry of Culture at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

  • ANI
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:30 IST
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya addressing the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, the first day of the Budget Session. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said that the State government has planned to set up a Science City for National Capital Region (NCR) in Haryana with technical and financial support from the Union Ministry of Culture at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. Satyadeo Narain Arya was delivering his address on the first day of Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, which commenced here today. He said that a Science Centre (Category-II) is being set up on 5 acres of land at Ambala Cantonment at a cost of more than Rs 30 crore.

He also said that a State Archaeological Museum is being set up at Sector 5, Panchkula, and a Site Museum and Interpretation Centre is under construction at village Rakhi-Garhi, District Hisar. He said that the State government has formulated a State Art and Culture Policy 'KalaSH' (Kala Evam Sanskriti Haryana) based on the commitments of the Government to protect, preserve, support and promote the Art and Cultural heritage of Haryana.

The Governor that e-Office project, which includes electronic movement of files and documents across all Haryana Government Departments, is under implementation in the state. He said that the State government is making continuous efforts to enhance the quality of e-Governance services or schemes through initiatives like DigiLocker, Aadhaar Enrolment and Rapid Assessment System. A new State Data Centre is being planned at Panchkula to meet the future requirements of the state, which would be completed within three years.

Arya said that the State government has decided to create a new department to streamline and provide focus to various initiatives taken from time to time for the promotion of investment, employment for Haryana youth and welfare of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO). He said that in order to provide security of tenure to employees and to prevent excess vacancies in any block or district in every department, the State government has decided to implement an Online Transfer Policy for the transfer of employees.

He said that the policy is already applicable to more than 1 lakh employees in five departments. It shall soon be extended to about 58,000 employees of 13 Departments having cadre strength of 500 sanctioned posts or more. (ANI)

