Women suffer most in NRC-like exercises, says Arundhati Roy

Social activist Arundhati Roy on Thursday said women suffer the most in exercises like the National Register of Citizens as many of them get married in early age and their names are changed in documents.

Addressing a dharna against the CAA and the NRC at Shahid Smarak here, she asked protestors to remain united on the issue.

"Women suffer the most. They are married in early age and their name is changed. When they have wrong name in documents or do not have documents at all, they have to face trouble," she said.

