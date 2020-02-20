Magisterial probe: Police officials to be summoned for hearing

Notices would be served on 176 police officers and staff to appear for hearing on the

December 19 firing on anti-CAA protestors in the city, Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha, conducting the magisterial

probe into the incident, said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, he said officials,

including the city police commissioner P S Harsha, would be summoned to depose on the violence which led to police firing

that killed two persons. Mangaluru (north) assistant commissioner K U

Belliappa, who is the nodal officer for the police department, has given a list of 176 policemen who are ready to adduce

evidence in the hearing. The police officers would be summoned in phases.

The next hearing is on February 25. He said so far, 203 members of the public have

deposed before him on the incident. Former city mayor K Ashraf, who is under treatment in

hospital, has also provided a written statement. The remaining members of the public can provide

evidenceduring next hearings, he said. On December 19, two persons were killed in

police firing as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent here.

The protesters had attempted to besiege the Mangaluru north police station and tried to attack police personnel,

following which force was used to disperse them, police had said.

Two persons received bullet injuries in the firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

