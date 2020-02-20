Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catholic Association of Goa appeals people to attend meeting against CAA, NPR, NRC

The Catholic Association of Goa on Thursday urged people to attend meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) scheduled to be held on February 21 in Panaji.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji(Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:33 IST
Catholic Association of Goa appeals people to attend meeting against CAA, NPR, NRC
Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Catholic Association of Goa on Thursday urged people to attend meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) scheduled to be held on February 21 in Panaji. This came amid criticism of Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao by the BJP for taking a public position against CAA.

"We join in solitary with the Archbishop of Goa and the CBCI and the countless other Indian Citizens of all hues in appealing to the authorities to listen to the voice of millions in India, to stop quashing the right to dissent expressed through legitimate and peaceful means and to come forward with sincere and effective means to erase the sense of fear, anxiety and uncertainty spreading in the nation, especially among the religious minorities and rescind the above regressive measures," the Catholic Association of Goa said in a statement issued on Thursday. On February 9, Filipe Neri Ferrao, on behalf of the Catholic community in the state, had released a strongly-worded statement appealing Centre to "immediately and unconditionally revoke the CAA and desist from implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register".

Following this, state Transport Minister, Mauvin Godinho and state BJP General Secretary had slammed him and said that it is wrong for a religious body to issue a statement that creates a communal divide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump's acting intelligence chief Grenell says won't be tapped for permanent post

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director of intelligence, said on Thursday Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently, a move that would require Senate approval....

Report: Indians P Carrasco undergoes MRI exam on leg

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who reported discomfort in his right leg Wednesday following a workout, had an MRI exam and wont take part in spring drills on Thursday, Cleveland.com reported. The team is expected to provide...

Trump's acting intel chief Grenell says won't be nominated for job permanently

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany tapped as acting director of intelligence, on Thursday said Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently.The President will announce the Nominee not me sometim...

D Raja urges Left parties to protest against Donald Trump's visit

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday urged all Left parties to protest against the visit of American President Donald Trump to India. It is a matter of serious concern that the government of India instead of pur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020