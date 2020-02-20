Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President springs a surprise by speaking in 22 languages

Highlighting the importance of preserving, protecting and promoting Indian languages, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke in 22 languages at an event held here to mark the International Mother Language Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:56 IST
Vice President springs a surprise by speaking in 22 languages
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the inauguration of an event on the occasion of Mother Language Day in New Delhi on February 20, 2020. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting the importance of preserving, protecting and promoting Indian languages, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke in 22 languages at an event held here to mark the International Mother Language Day. He urged all the citizens to take a pledge to promote mother tongue and also learn other languages. The Vice President called for a national movement to promote Indian Languages in a big way, and said: "When we protect and promote mother tongues, we protect and promote linguistic and cultural diversity also."

Calling for a link between the language and employment, the Vice President said that knowledge of Indian languages must be made compulsory for recruitment up to a certain level in government jobs. Stating that language should become a catalyst for inclusive development and growth, Shri Naidu stressed the need to use local language in administration. He also said the medium of instruction should be mandatory in languages up to high school level.

He appreciated the Supreme Court for providing judgment copies in six languages and wanted all other subordinate courts to follow the same. Emphasising the importance of protecting and conserving India's unique and rich linguistic heritage, the Vice President said that celebration of Matribhashas should not remain a one-day affair and wanted all citizens to use their respective mother tongue on a daily basis.

"Only then the celebration of this kind will attain serious meaning," he added Observing that more than 19,500 languages and dialects are spoken in India as mother tongues, he said that the languages were a repository of collective knowledge and wisdom amassed over the course of the long journey of our vibrant civilisation.

Naidu said that Indian languages have always been celebrated for their scientific structure and phonetic, uncomplicated spellings and clear grammatical rules. "Our languages have been vehicles of our vast and highly sophisticated ancient, medieval, and modern literature," he added. Recalling the wise words of Father of the Nation, Naidu said that Mahatma Gandhi had reminded the country the mother tongue should not be neglected but this did not mean that one need not learn other languages like English.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Vice President was welcomed in 22 Indian languages by the students dressed in traditional Indian attire representing the vibrant culture of different states. He also visited bookstalls set up by various central governmental institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Spain to overhaul sexual assault law, strengthen victims' rights

Spains government is poised to toughen legislation against sexual violence to bolster victim rights and improve the states response to such crimes, government sources said on Thursday. Calls to reform the relevant section of the penal code ...

UPDATE 1-Trump's acting intelligence chief Grenell says won't be tapped for permanent post

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director of intelligence, said on Thursday Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently, a move that would require Senate approval....

Report: Indians P Carrasco undergoes MRI exam on leg

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who reported discomfort in his right leg Wednesday following a workout, had an MRI exam and wont take part in spring drills on Thursday, Cleveland.com reported. The team is expected to provide...

Trump's acting intel chief Grenell says won't be nominated for job permanently

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany tapped as acting director of intelligence, on Thursday said Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently.The President will announce the Nominee not me sometim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020