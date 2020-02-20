Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

The Southern Command of the Army on Thursday felicitated 51 Army personnel and six unit

representatives. They were felicitated during the Southern Command

investiture ceremony held here. Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, General Officer

Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, presented gallantry and distinguished awards to 51 Army personnel and 22 units for

their outstanding contribution in various fields. On the occasion, he said, "Recognition of such acts of

selfless service, motivates the rank and file in the Army. It also motivates them to draw inspiration and re-dedicate

themselves to uphold the honour and dignity of our great nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army."

A total of 12 Army personnel and six units presently serving or located in and around Pune were also felicitated

during the ceremony.

