Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel
The Southern Command of the Army on Thursday felicitated 51 Army personnel and six unit
representatives. They were felicitated during the Southern Command
investiture ceremony held here. Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, General Officer
Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, presented gallantry and distinguished awards to 51 Army personnel and 22 units for
their outstanding contribution in various fields. On the occasion, he said, "Recognition of such acts of
selfless service, motivates the rank and file in the Army. It also motivates them to draw inspiration and re-dedicate
themselves to uphold the honour and dignity of our great nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army."
A total of 12 Army personnel and six units presently serving or located in and around Pune were also felicitated
during the ceremony.
