Jamia violence: Students record statement before Delhi Police crime branch

Some students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who had suffered injuries during an alleged police crackdown on the campus on December 15, recorded their statement before the Delhi Police crime branch probing the incident on Thursday, sources said. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had served notices on 10 university students asking them to appear before it for questioning in connection with the December 15 violence during an anti-CAA protest and the subsequent police crackdown.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch visited the university campus on Wednesday and handed over the notices to the students. The students who have been called for questioning included some of those detained on the night of the incident, some identified through CCTV video clips that surfaced recently, and some of those suffering injuries on that day.

Some more students are likely to be called for recording their statement, sources said. Two-three new CCTV videos purportedly of the December 15 incident surfaced on social media on Thursday, in which some people can be seen throwing stones at police personnel from inside the campus.

Four videos of the incident had surfaced online earlier. A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probing the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia has completed its probe but is yet to submit its report to the commission's chairman, an official said.

On December 15, police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse a violent mob during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). They entered the university campus, saying that rioters had taken shelter there. However, Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality.

