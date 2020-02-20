Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK ACB registers case in financial scam in public distribution system, carries out searches

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:22 IST
JK ACB registers case in financial scam in public distribution system, carries out searches

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday registered a case in a multi-crore scam in the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) department in Udhampur and carried out searches at the premises of the accused, including government officials, across five districts in Jammu region. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint received by the then Vigilance Organisation regarding the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 260 crore on account of cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges and grinding charges drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said a verification conducted by the vigilance organisation, now known as ACB, for the period from May 2013 to April, 2014 has revealed that 157 vehicles that were shown to have been used for wheat transportation in the receipt statement of CAPD were found non-existent either in the records of State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) or in the records of Food Corporation of India (FCI). "...it is evident that the quantity of wheat which was supposed to be transported on the trucks was not actually transported thereby an amount to the tune of Rs 91,97,250 in the shape of labour charges, grinding charges, transportation charges, cost of wheat in the categories of APL, BPL and AAY for the check period of May, 2013 to April, 2014 have been misappropriated by the officials of CAPD department in connivance with officials of SRTC, mill owners, transport contractors and others,” he said.

The investigations for the period before May, 2013 and after April, 2014 have also been started, he said. After the registration of the case, he said searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Rajouri, Ramban, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts.

Those whose premises were searched included then assistant directors of CAPD Udhampur Muklis Ali at Thanamandi in Rajouri, Abdul Rashid at Banihal in Ramban, Joginder Singh of Roop Nagar Jammu and Romesh Chander of ITI College Samba. During searches, cash amounting to Rs six lakh were recovered from the house of the then Assistant Director Joginder Singh, while laptops and relevant records were seized from his and other locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

US could send Patriot missiles to Turkey amid Syria tensions: Ankara

Ankara, Feb 20 AFP Ankara on Thursday said the United States could send Patriot missiles to Turkey after Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syrias Idlib blamed on the Syrian regime.There is the threat of air strikes, missiles agains...

What Amulya said is wrong: Father of girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally

What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me, said the father of Amulya, who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA rally in Bengaluru. The police have registered a...

UPDATE 5-Man arrested after prayer leader stabbed inside London mosque

A prayer leader in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and the assailant was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said.The attacker was apprehended by the worshippers until the police arrived...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020