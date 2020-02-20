MNS leader, social worker held in extortion case

A leader of the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been arrested in an

extortion case, police said on Thursday. According to a police official, Shakha Pramukh of ward

Number 21 in suburban Charkop Rajendra Sawant and social worker Kevin Delema have been arrested for demanding Rs 3.70

lakh from a person who is tailor by profession. They were demanding money after threatening to file a

fake molestation case against the tailor, he said. Senior Inspector from the Charkop police station,

Vitthal Shinde, said, We have arrested Shakha Pramukh Sawant along with another man in the extortion case."

Further investigation in in the case is underway, he added.

