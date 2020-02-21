Left Menu
1 held in connection with killing of engineering student in Lucknow

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of an engineering student in the posh Gomti Nagar locality of the Uttar Pradesh capital, police said on Friday. The arrested man, Aman Bahadur, is the son of a former BSP MLA, they said, adding Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has constituted a team to crack the case and nab the other accused.

Prashant Singh (23), an undergraduate engineering student of a local college, who hailed from Varanasi, was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Thursday by five to six people at Alaknanda apartment gate in Gomti Nagar area where he had gone reportedly to meet an acquaintance. CCTV footage from the area showed a group of men stopping a car and attacking two men who are sitting in the front. A few seconds later, Singh, who was stabbed several times, was seen rushing out of the car and entering a building with his hand on the chest.

