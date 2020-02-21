Policeman injured in exchange of fire with cow smugglers in Bharatpur

A sub-inspector was injured in an exchange of fire with cow smugglers in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. Two cow smugglers were caught after the incident.

“A police team had gone to Fatehpur village on information of cow smuggling. The accused opened fire at police and police retaliated in action. A sub-inspector has received bullet injuries,” SP, Bharatpur, Haidar Ali Zaidi said. “We have caught two accused and they are under detention,” he added.

