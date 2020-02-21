Workers of closed Bengal jute mill ransack office, set fire

Workers of a closed jute mill in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

allegedly ransacked the office of the unit and torched two vehicles after the management put up a notice to continue the

suspension of work on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Weaverly Jute Mills at

Shyamnagar, which was scheduled to reopen on Friday, they said.

The work at the mill has been suspended since January 29 as the promoters of the company witnessed "a slowdown in

business" and were struggling with "fund crunch". Over 3000 workers associated with the mill were

rendered jobless. The labourers turned violent after they found the

notice regarding the continuation of suspension of work, a police officer said.

A large police contingent has been deployed, he said. Workers complained that they have not been receiving

their wages and retirement benefits. Recently, the Jute Commissioner's office had urged the

mills to ramp up their production of bags for packaging of food grains.

