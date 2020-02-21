Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tight security in place ahead of mega Trump event in Ahmedabad

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of the maiden visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:58 IST
Tight security in place ahead of mega Trump event in Ahmedabad
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of the maiden visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel can be seen patrolling throughout Ahmedabad, particularly covering the 22 Kilometers stretch on which VIPs are slated to cross. State Police in working in close coordination with Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG), Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to look after the security arrangements.

For Trump's three hours programme in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium holds special significance as around 1.10 lakh audiences are expected to be present for the 'Namaste Trump' event. Briefing about the safety arrangements, MF Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer told ANI, "There will be two rescue vehicles and two fire tenders inside the lower pole of the stadium. Two water bowsers and one hazmat unit will be deployed outside the pavilion at the parking area."

The stadium is equipped with the latest technology has several inbuilt systems for the safety. "The stadium's in-built system has several features for which we are placing five fire tenders inside the stadium," said Dastoor. The two water bowsers will be placed on the ring road as there are eight to nine parking plots for the event. The nearby fire stations, Chandkhera and Sabarmati, have also been asked to remain on standby on the day of the event.

Also, two rescue boats and police patrol boats will be deployed at the riverfront near Sabarmati Ashram. While one fire tender will be deployed outside Sabarmati Ashram. Jayant Prajapati, Chief Operating Officer, 108 Emergency services Gujarat said, "We have deployed ten ambulances inside the stadium with trained manpower and medical equipment and medicines."

One senior officer has been deputed for coordination with local agencies like the police department, municipal corporation, fire, and emergency services. Also, strategically there are four places near the stadium where ambulances have been deployed, he said.

"There will be seven ambulances covering the stretch of 22 Kilometers," he said. Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) anti-drone technology would also be deployed for the vigilance purpose.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-South Korean city recoils as coronavirus cases double overnight

The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea doubled overnight to 204, almost all of them in and around the fourth largest city. Many of the infecti...

Six cases of coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region - official

Six Italians have tested positive for the coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, a local official said on Friday in the first known cases of local transmission in Italy of the potentially deadly illness.We have got six case...

Forcing opinion on others by disrupting normal life a form of terrorism: Kerala governor

In an apparent reference to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said forcing opinion on others by disrupting normal life is a form of terrorism. Aggression does not come in the form of violence only. It...

Budget session: BJP may corner govt over farm distress, crime

The BJP is likely to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government over issues like farm distress, a crime against women, alleged differences among the ruling allies over the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case probe to the NIA, during the Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020