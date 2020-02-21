HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5 PM

Highlights from the southern region at 5 pm.

KA-LD SLOGAN-CM Woman who raised pro-Pak slogans had links with Naxals

in the past: Karnataka CM Bengaluru: A young woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans

at an anti-CAA rally here on Thursday has been booked for sedition and remanded to custody, police said on Friday.

KA-SLOGAN-AMULYA HOUSE Police security to Amulya''s family after attack on

house Bengaluru: Police have provided security to the residence

of Amulya Leona, who had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, in Chikkamagaluru district after it was allegedly attacked by

right wing workers, officials said. TN-MOVIE-ACCIDENT OPERATOR

Crane operator detained for questioning over mishap during Kamal Haasan's film shoot

Chennai: A crane operator booked on the charge of negligence in connection with the death of three technicians

during the shoot of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 here has been picked up for questioning, police said.

TL-BJP "Communal" parties leading divisive agenda against

India: BJP Hyderabad: The BJP condemned an AIMIM leader's

purported controversial remarks and pro-Pakistan slogans by a woman during anti-CAA events and alleged that the Congress,

AIMIM, TRS, TMC and the Left were leading a divisive agenda against India.

PD-LEGAL ACTION-BEDI Minister to take legal action against Bedi over govt

schemes Puducherry: Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister

Malladi Krishna Rao said he would take legal action against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly interrupting

implementation of developmental schemes decided upon by the elected government.

