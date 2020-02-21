Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Minister attends 'Brahma Kumaris' event in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took part in an event organised by 'Brahma Kumaris', on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, at Red Fort ground in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:24 IST
Defence Minister attends 'Brahma Kumaris' event in Delhi
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh take part in an event organised by 'Brahma Kumaris' at Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took part in an event organised by 'Brahma Kumaris', on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, at Red Fort ground in the national capital. Speaking at the event the Defence Minister said:"I know sister Brahma Kumari from the days when I was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I respect the sisters of 'Brahma Kumaris' for their spiritual knowledge and wisdom. One has to be big-hearted for getting spiritual peace".

He urged the Brahma Kumari sisters to ask people to learn one more language. "I urge the 'Brahma Kumaris' sisters to initiate a campaign to ask people to learn one more language other than their mother tongue," he said.

Speaking on the spiritual aspect of the festival, the Defence Minister said, "This festival of Maha Shivratri acknowledges that World is in the Shiva and Shiva is in the world. You will find the Shiva temples across the country and in the whole world." Maha Shivratri, which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Burkina violence displacing 4,000 people daily: UN

Geneva, Feb 21 AFP More than 4,000 people are being forced to flee their homes each day in Burkina Faso, as attacks on civilians by jihadist militants increase in number and frequency, the UNs refugee agency said on Friday. People fleeing t...

Zelensky vows to help Ukrainian woman stranded with dog in Wuhan

Kiev, Feb 21 AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to extricate a young woman who refused to board an evacuation flight out of virus-hit China without her small dog. Anastasiya Zinchenko, a 22-year-old model, was due to fl...

Retired IAS officers Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to Prime Minister: Order.

Retired IAS officers Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to Prime Minister Order....

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020