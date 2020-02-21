Girl in police custody for holding 'Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti, Muslim Mukti' placard

Police on Friday took a girl into custody after she was seen holding a placard with the slogan -- Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti, and Muslim Mukti -- here at a protest held against yesterday's incident here where a young woman raised pro-Pakistan slogan. "During Hindu Jagaran Vedike's protest against yesterday's incident, a girl sat among them with a placard in Kannada, which read -- Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti, and Muslim Mukti. We had to rescue the girl as the crowd gathered. She has been taken into custody," said Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao.

S J Park Police took the girl -- Arudra -- into custody. Talking to ANI, Rao said: "A case has been registered against the girl, Amulya, and others in connection with yesterday's incident. She has been remanded to judicial custody till March 5."

Rao also said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's name did not figure in the February 20 incident, where the young woman raised the slogan -- Pakistan Zindabad -- at an anti-CAA protest held here. Owaisi was also invited to the event. "We are looking at the role of organisers. They should have exercised due diligence in inviting people for a protest on such a sensitive issue. The role of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi does not figure anywhere as of now because he was also an invitee at the event," he added.

A case was been registered under Section 124A (offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya. (ANI)

