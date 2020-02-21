Left Menu
Woman booked in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:18 IST
Woman booked in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a young

woman was detained and booked on Friday for holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard at a

counter protest in the city, police said. A case has been registered for offences under the Indian

Penal Code including creating enmity between different groups of people against the woman, identified as Arudra, they said.

"We have registered the case suo moto (on their own) for creating enmity between different groups of people,"Deputy

Commissioner of Police Chetan Singh Rathore said adding she was being questioned.

Holding the placard with the slogans, Arudra was spotted sitting among the participants of the protest organised by the

Hindu Jagaran Vedike against Amulya Leona who had shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" on Thursday.

She was escorted out of the place as protesters asked her to leave and crowd started gathering, city police chief

Bhaskar Rao said. "She has now been taken into custody for her own safety

along with the placard... we will find out her background, where she has come from and who are behind her among other

things," Rao told reporters, adding she did not raise any slogan.

The "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" slogans were written in both Kannada and English in the placard held

by her. The Hindu Jagaran Vedike organised the protest against

Amulya Leona who had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice at an even against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She had made the controversial slogans in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin

Owaisi after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering,

prompting him to denounce her act. After being removed from the stage, Amulya was later

arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court which remanded her to 14 days judicial

custody. An upset Owaisi had said he would not have participated

in the protest had he known that the woman had been invited for the event and asserted his party had no links with her.

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

