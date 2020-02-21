Left Menu
Vehicles damaged after strong winds uproot trees in Lucknow

Several cars and other vehicles were damaged on Friday after strong winds uprooted trees, here in Lucknow.

  • ANI
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:27 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:27 IST
Several cars and other vehicles were damaged on Friday after strong winds uprooted trees, here in Lucknow. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Lucknow and eye-witness of the incident told ANI: "In the evening there was a sudden change in weather and strong winds caused several trees to be uprooted in the area. These trees fell on the cars parked beneath them causing major damage." "Fortunately, no one was trapped inside the cars and only the vehicles were damaged," he added.(ANI)

