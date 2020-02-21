Three arrested for robbing man at gunpoint in Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint to fund their trip to Manali, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified Shakeel (19), a resident of Budh Vihar and Karan Singh (19) and Puspender (21), both residents of Kanjhawala, they said.

One Jatin Dabas (20) was also arrested for disposing off the robbed items, police said. At around 4 pm on February 3, a man informed the police that three unidentified men had robbed his car, cash worth Rs 61,000 and his mobile phone under the Palam Flyover at gun point, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that the same accused persons were also involved in a firing incident in Palam village on the same day. Police analysed the CCTV footage of nearby areas and call records and arrested the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that Karan's cousin got married to a person in Palam village. But due to domestic issues, she was residing with her parents, the DCP said.

Karan wanted to teach his cousin's husband a lesson. He also made threatening calls to him and demanded Rs 2 crore as the victim was financially sound, police said. They procured a country-made pistol from Bagpath in Uttar Pradesh.

On February 3, they first fired in Palam village and threatened Karan's brother-in-law and later robbed the complainant at gun point, police said. After the robbery, they handed over the car to Dabas and left for Manali in Himachal Pradesh, the DCP said.

One country-made pistol, one live cartridge and the car were recovered from their possession, they added.

