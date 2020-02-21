B'desh envoy meets Jaishankar, discusses PM Modi's upcoming visit

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founder. Bangladesh will commence the celebrations, known as Mujib Satoborsha 2020-21, on March 17, marking the 100th birth day of Bangabandhu who led the country's War of Liberation in 1971.

Describing Bangabandhu as a global leader, Jaishankar said India remembers him with profound respect, according to a Bangladesh High Commission statement. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

India attaches special importance to its relations with Bangladesh, he told the envoy. They discussed Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Bangladesh to attend the centenary celebration of Rahman to be held in Dhaka on March 17.

"Muhammad Imran conveyed Dhaka's appreciation for India's friendly gesture to evacuate several Bangladeshis stranded in China in the wake of an outbreak of Coronavirus there," the statement said. However, the Indian government has not shared any information on evacuation of Bangladeshis from the Coronavirus-hit Hubei province. The envoy assured Jaishankar of doing his best to take the bilateral relations to greater heights during his tenure, the statement said.

