For some people, Visva-Bharati a goose that lays golden eggs:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 22:07 IST
Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Friday claimed that a section of people

are using the fund-starved central university "as the goose which lays golden eggs".

Addressing a gathering to observe the International Mother Language Day in the campus, Chakraborty also came down

heavily on those "trying to malign" the institute founded by Rabindranath Tagore.

"Many people are using the Visva-Bharai as the goose which lays golden eggs," he said adding that the university is

going through a financial crisis and "is in ventilation". The VC's outburst was aimed at the media, local

traders and hoteliers as well as Left-leaning teachers, students and a section of those "who visit Rajghat wearing

caps on Gandhiji's birthday". Chakraborty observed that his detractors never speak

out against "some people who pay tributes to personalities like Gandhiji on his birthday, talk about the simple lifestyle

of the Father of the Nation. But they themselves do not believe in those words and are mired in corruption."

He, however, did not name anyone. Chakraborty said despite attempts made by some people

who spread "false and distorted news" about the institute, Visva-Bharati will keep its pre-eminence intact.

He charged a section of the media with creating a controversy over rendering a Tagore song in Hindi in the

campus on Thursday. A group of people said it is highly uncalled for to

change Tagore's original lyrics in Hindi and render them at a prayer in Visva-Bharati.

The VC said he was hurt for being subjected "to verbal abuses" by some traders during a recent agitation over

retaining stalls at the famous 'Pous Mela' which is organised by the university in December every year.

"Those who never leave an opportunity to criticise the VC preferred to keep quiet as it was he who was abused. They

did not consider the fact that the VC's post is being maligned," he said.

Chakraborty said, "I deplore those who had doctored and distorted a video and upload it in social media for the

sake of sensationalism." He was referring to a video, probably shot on January

7, in which a male voice is heard asking someone to teach a lesson to certain Left-leaning students.

On January 8, Leftist students stalled a seminar on Citizenship (Amendment) Act where BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan

Dasgupta was invited to deliver a lecture. In a dig at a section of Left-leaning teachers and

students, he said had they been really concerned about the institute, they should have prevented those "who want to earn

money by maligning the Visva Bharati." PTI contacted the VC to know about the reasons behind

his outburst but the calls were not taken. Condemning Chakraborty's statement, a leader of the

SFI Visva-Bharati unit said, "He has been making such statements on a regular basis. It is unbecoming of a VC of

Visva Bharati." PTI SUS NN NN

