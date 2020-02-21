Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs worth Rs 2.4 crore seized by Chennai Customs

Customs officials on Friday seized 11.68 kilograms of opium and 4.8 kg of pseudoephedrine from a courier warehouse and arrested one accused in connection with the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 22:15 IST
Drugs worth Rs 2.4 crore seized by Chennai Customs
Drugs seized by Chennai Customs. Photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials on Friday seized 11.68 kilograms of opium and 4.8 kg of pseudoephedrine from a courier warehouse and arrested one accused in connection with the case. The market value of the seized opium has been estimated at Rs 2.33 crore and that of pseudoephedrine at Rs 7 lakh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. "Chennai air customs seize 11.68 kg Opium valued at Rs 2.33 crore and 4.8 kg Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 7 lakhs from 2 courier parcels destined for Australia, under NDPS Act from a courier warehouse in city. Total seizure value Rs 2.4 crore. One person arrested," a tweet by the official handle of Chennai Customs on Friday read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Armani says fashion marketing "raping" women

Giorgio Armani accused the fashion industry on Friday of raping women with short-lived trends and sex-driven marketing.I think its time for me to say what I think. Women keep getting raped by designers, Armani, 85, told reporters on the sid...

Pompeo meets with Oman's new ruler amid US pressure on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Friday with the new ruler of Oman, a Gulf Arab country that has close ties with both Washington and Tehran and that has previously provided a back channel for talks between the adversaries. Pompeos stop...

Turkey's Erdogan tells Russia's Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syrias Idlib region during a phone call with Russias Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.It sa...

Woman arrested in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a youngwoman was arrested on Friday for holding a Kashmir Mukti liberation, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti placard at a counterprotest in the city, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020