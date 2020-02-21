Drugs worth Rs 2.4 crore seized by Chennai Customs

Customs officials on Friday seized 11.68 kilograms of opium and 4.8 kg of pseudoephedrine from a courier warehouse and arrested one accused in connection with the case. The market value of the seized opium has been estimated at Rs 2.33 crore and that of pseudoephedrine at Rs 7 lakh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. "Chennai air customs seize 11.68 kg Opium valued at Rs 2.33 crore and 4.8 kg Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 7 lakhs from 2 courier parcels destined for Australia, under NDPS Act from a courier warehouse in city. Total seizure value Rs 2.4 crore. One person arrested," a tweet by the official handle of Chennai Customs on Friday read. (ANI)

