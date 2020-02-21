Ministry of MSME launches national level awareness programme

Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has launched a National Level Awareness Programme (NLAP) 2020 from February 17 to 28. The objective of the NLP is to spread awareness about schemes and activities undertaken by the Ministry and its attached organisations -- Office of Development Commissioner (MSME), Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Coir Board, National Small Industries Corporation Limited, National Institute of MSME, MSME Technology Centres, and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialisation, as per an official statement issued on Friday.

A total of 126 field offices of the Ministry and its organisations are conducting the awareness programmes across the country to disseminate information amongst students of colleges and educational institutes. During the fortnight awareness drive will be conducted in more than 600 colleges covering almost 60,000 students from all parts of the country. Under the NLAP, interactive sessions are being held with the students, taking up their queries, doubts about the schemes, and programmes as well as providing solutions to their enquiries.

Along with the interactive sessions, the students are also shown audio-video films and presentation on the activities of the Ministry and its organisations, as well as provided details of schemes implemented by the Ministry. (ANI)

