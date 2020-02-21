Haryana CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 12 development works

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 development works of an amount of about Rs 13.26 crore from the Panchayat Bhawan campus during his visit to Karnal. These projects include the inauguration of two roads, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore, and the foundation stone for renovation and beautification works of 10 pilgrimage sites.

An estimated amount of Rs 11.54 crore is to be spent on the development works. Among the 10 renovations and beautification works laid by the Chief Minister include the construction of Welcome Gate, Mahima Patt and Mahila Ghat, Shed, RCC Benches, Bathing Steps, and construction of Sant Niwas and Renovation of Maharshi Ved Vyas Tirth, in Village Bastali of the Nilokheri Assembly Constituency at a cost of Rs 55.90 lakh.

The construction of Community Centre, ghat for men and women, cow ghat and other works at Chor-Karsa village in Assandh at a cost of about Rs 1.10 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.