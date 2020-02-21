Mumbai: Popular singer''s manager kills self in Andheri
The manager of popular singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai
after consuming sleeping pills, police said on Friday. Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the
singer in Andheri's Four Bungalows area and her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, said Senior
Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station. "The incident happened on February 2. We have not
found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report," he added.
