Mumbai: Popular singer''s manager kills self in Andheri

The manager of popular singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai

after consuming sleeping pills, police said on Friday. Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the

singer in Andheri's Four Bungalows area and her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, said Senior

Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station. "The incident happened on February 2. We have not

found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

