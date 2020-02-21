Vivekananda's statue vandalised in WB, FIR lodged

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised by unidentified persons in Andi village of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday.

The statue had been set up at Maa Sharada Nani Devi Sishu Siksha Kendra.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter. Investigation is underway. (ANI)

