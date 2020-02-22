Former MP Krishna Bose passes away in Kolkata

Academic-turned-politician, Krishna Bose, and daughter-in-law of Subhash Chandra Bose's elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose, passed away here due to cardiac arrest. She was 89 years old. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Bose and tweeted, "I lost someone respected, loved & admired by me. Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Krishna Basu, ex-TMC MP and wife of freedom fighter Dr. Sisir Bose. Being a part of Netaji's family, she was a revered social reformer, renowned poet and a courageous educationalist".

"Krishna di was a mother to her son's Sumantra and Sugata, daughter Sarmila as well as the whole Trinamool family. Her immense contribution to Indian society and Bengali culture will be revered for times to come," Banerjee added. The former MP was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. She taught at the City College in Kolkata and was later elected to the Lok Sabha thrice. (ANI)

