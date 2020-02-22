Gehlot for providing houses to middle class people at affordable rates

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked the Rajasthan Housing Board to work with a vision to provide houses to people from middle and lower-middle-class at affordable rates. He also said the board should rope in banks to make easy finance available to homebuyers.

"A scheme should be launched so that it is easy for common people to buy houses," he said addressing the golden jubilee event of the board. The pricing of houses for the middle class and lower-middle-class people should be affordable, Gehlot said.

Questioning the function of the board in the past, he said it kept on constructing houses but was not able to sell them. "22,000 houses had remained unsold. When our government came, an auction was conducted and the houses were sold," the chief minister said.

