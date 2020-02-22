Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 15:39 IST
Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's latest meeting with BJP president J P Nadda has fuelled speculations that a Cabinet expansion is likely in Uttarakhand. Rawat had nearly a ninety-minute meeting with Nadda on Friday in New Delhi during which he discussed with him a range of issues related to the state, including a Cabinet expansion, which has been long overdue.

According to sources close to the chief minister, the party leadership has given its nod for a Cabinet expansion which is likely to take place by the end of this month. There are three vacancies in the nine-member Uttarakhand Cabinet which can have a maximum of 12 ministers.

A 10-member cabinet including the chief minister had been sworn in when the BJP had assumed power in the state in 2017. While two Cabinet berths have been lying vacant since the outset, another one fell vacant last year after the death of Cabinet minister Prakash Pant, taking the number of vacancies to three.

The buzz about a Cabinet expansion first began in June 2019 when Pant passed away battling cancer. The buzz, however, died down soon when state Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik was given the additional charge of the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, the portfolios held by Pant.

The buzz began again in January this year when the chief minister himself threw hints on the sidelines of a function here about a possible Cabinet expansion saying the need for it was being felt. All the three vacancies are likely to be filled this time, the sources said, adding the portfolios of some ministers may also be changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump to visit government school in Nanakpura on Feb 25

The US First Lady Melania Trump will visit government school in Nanakpura near Moti Bagh in the national capital on February 25, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said on Saturday. She is expected to attend Happiness Classes being run a...

Mother kills 9-year-old son after he threatens to reveal her illicit relationship

A woman allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said here on Saturday.The incident happened last evening in Nalgonda district when the ...

'If peace comes': Afghans dream of life after war

Kabul, Feb 22 AFP With a partial truce under way Saturday and a deal between the US and the Taliban likely on the horizon, Afghans are daring to dream of the war ending and their country finally opening up. The reduction in violence agreed ...

Domicile law for J-K coming 'very soon': Jitendra Singh

In a bid to address the concerns of the local populace after the revoking of Jammu and Kashmirs special status last year, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured the people of the Union Territory that the domicile law is coming ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020