Fire breaks out in gift shop in Ranchi

A fire broke out on Saturday at a gift items shop in Ranchi due to a suspected short circuit in the godown.

The incident took place around 9 am. Goods including groceries and clothing were gutted in the fire.

The fire quickly spread to the entire shop. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information. More detailed details are awaited. (ANI)

