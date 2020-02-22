Left Menu
3 held for celebratory firing in Lucknow

Three persons were arrested here on Saturday for celebratory firing at a 'tilak' ceremony at Jabrauli village under Mohanlalganj police station, police said.

Three persons were arrested here on Saturday for celebratory firing at a 'tilak' ceremony at Jabrauli village under Mohanlalganj police station, police said. The arrested persons have been identified as Ram Milan, Anil Yadav and Vipin Yadav.

According to police, Ram Milan, who is a driver by profession, was drunk and dancing on the stage during the tilak ceremony of Vipin on February 20 when he fired six rounds from a revolver. The video of the celebratory firing also went viral on social media, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the Arms Act for negligent use of explosives and further investigation is underway to ascertain if the firearm is licensed. (ANI)

