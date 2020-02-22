Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Trump in Agra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on Saturday. According to officials, Chief Minister Adityanath will remain in Agra during Trump's visit here, where he is scheduled to visit the famous Taj Mahal.

Agra Mayor Naveen K Jain will also welcome the State Guest by handing over a 'key of the city' which is made up of silver as a symbolic gesture to pay respect to President Trump. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24.

Agra has been spruced up ahead of Trump's visit. Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are painted with images of the US flag and the US President with 'Namaste Trump" written below it. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit.

Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

