Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Trump in Agra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:56 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Trump in Agra
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on Saturday. According to officials, Chief Minister Adityanath will remain in Agra during Trump's visit here, where he is scheduled to visit the famous Taj Mahal.

Agra Mayor Naveen K Jain will also welcome the State Guest by handing over a 'key of the city' which is made up of silver as a symbolic gesture to pay respect to President Trump. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24.

Agra has been spruced up ahead of Trump's visit. Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are painted with images of the US flag and the US President with 'Namaste Trump" written below it. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit.

Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump visit: Arrive at Ahd airport 3 hrs ahead of departure

In view of US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of the scheduled departure, and ...

PM Modi not to accompany US President during Taj Mahal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany the US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, sources said.We have seen media reports regarding PM Modis presence in Agra in conn...

There is need to promote culture where students earn while

Kerala Labour and Skills Minister T P Ramakrishnan on Saturday said there is a need topromote a culture where students earn while studying and to this end will soon bring out a state Skills Policy.Kerala will soon bring out a state Skills P...

ITF to focus on 4 core areas to improve biz performance

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation ITF, an association representing the entire value chain oftextile manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, has decided to focus on four core areas to improve the overall business performance ofthe industry as the Missi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020