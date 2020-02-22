Left Menu
Ready to deal with any situation: Army commander

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bikaner
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 17:16 IST
Ready to deal with any situation: Army commander

Underlining the use of non-state actors in terror activities by Pakistan, South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler on Saturday said the Indian army is prepared to deal with any situation. Kler, who was at the Bikaner military station to attend an investiture, said the training of non-state actors "was a part of the military design of the neighbouring country".

"We clearly know where their training camps are. The Balakot strike was a very good example," he said referring to the Indian Air Force operation against terror camps across the border in February last year. He, however, said keeping round-the-clock vigil was a challenging task.

"I want to assure you that from our side too new thoughts are there in our strategy to deal with this," he said at a press conference. "The military and our state administrations on borders, central police forces and the BSF in combination and with mutual understanding are prepared for any situation," he said.

"But, I would like to tell that terrorist-initiated incident could happen once or twice and we have to remain prepared for that," he added. When asked about the airdropping of arms by Pakistan into the Indian territory through drones, Kler said these were small drones with limited carrying capacity.

"The drones used in war and peace times are different and the activities which have happened in the border areas involved small drones, not the ones used in a military action," he said. The army commander also underlined the role of people in the fight against terrorism.

Citing the example of Punjab, he said the military, police, state and central governments worked together, effectively finishing terrorism there. "It is sure that terrorism can be completely finished with combined efforts and Punjab is a fine example. The local population of state has a very large role to play. They will have to support the state administration and the government," Kler said.

In the investiture, Lt Gen Kler awarded gallantry and distinguished service medals to Army personnel. One Yudh Seva Medal, 20 Sena Medals (gallantry), two Sena Medals (distinguished service) and six Vishist Seva Medals were awarded in the ceremony.

Paratrooper Mukut Bihari Meena and Sepoy Mandeep Singh made the supreme sacrifice during operations and were given the award posthumously, according to defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh. Twenty-one units were awarded the Sapta Shakti Army Commander's Unit Citation for their outstanding contribution to the nation and the Indian Army.

