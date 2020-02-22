Left Menu
Millions of citizens will witness Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahd

  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 22-02-2020 19:27 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 19:27 IST
"Millions" of citizens will witness "monumental" roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 when

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a distance of 22 kms from the airport to Motera

stadium, as per a video tweeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Trump and PM Modi will address the "Namaste Trump" event at the cricket stadium after the roadshow.

Notably, the US President recently said that PM Modi had told him that there will be 10 million people to greet him

on his arrival for his maiden visit to India. "The world's oldest democracy meets the world's

largest democracy, when US President Donald Trump will arrive at Ahmedabad in India on February 24, when 100s of artists

will gather to greet him at the airport, when millions of citizens will witness a monumental roadshow, when thousands of

artists will exhibit the essence of India, and when Modi and Trump will address the world from its largest cricket

stadium," the video announced. The 55-second video, prepared by the state government

with the voice-over in English, was the latest in the series of promo clips been shared by the CM in the last few days.

"This is when the whole world will witness the bond between two dynamic democracies. Let's welcome Donald Trump

and Melania Trump, a momentous junction in the friendship of India an America," it said.

Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, Trump said that Modi had told him that

"we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event."

He later upped the number of people to 10 million. "They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are

going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the

world, which is brand new and beautiful," the US president had said.

Amid claims on the number of people turning up for the roadshow, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner

Vijay Nehra had tweeted on February 16 that "more than 1 lakh participants already confirmed for the 22-km roadshow".

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a less that 36-hour visit to India. He will be

accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-

law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials.

