''Millions of citizens will witness Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahd''
"Millions" of citizens will witness "monumental" roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 when
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a distance of 22 kms from the airport to Motera
stadium, as per a video tweeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.
Trump and PM Modi will address the "Namaste Trump" event at the cricket stadium after the roadshow.
Notably, the US President recently said that PM Modi had told him that there will be 10 million people to greet him
on his arrival for his maiden visit to India. "The world's oldest democracy meets the world's
largest democracy, when US President Donald Trump will arrive at Ahmedabad in India on February 24, when 100s of artists
will gather to greet him at the airport, when millions of citizens will witness a monumental roadshow, when thousands of
artists will exhibit the essence of India, and when Modi and Trump will address the world from its largest cricket
stadium," the video announced. The 55-second video, prepared by the state government
with the voice-over in English, was the latest in the series of promo clips been shared by the CM in the last few days.
"This is when the whole world will witness the bond between two dynamic democracies. Let's welcome Donald Trump
and Melania Trump, a momentous junction in the friendship of India an America," it said.
Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, Trump said that Modi had told him that
"we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event."
He later upped the number of people to 10 million. "They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are
going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the
world, which is brand new and beautiful," the US president had said.
Amid claims on the number of people turning up for the roadshow, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner
Vijay Nehra had tweeted on February 16 that "more than 1 lakh participants already confirmed for the 22-km roadshow".
Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a less that 36-hour visit to India. He will be
accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-
law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
