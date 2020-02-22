Thieves take away ATM with over Rs 19 lakh

Thieves decamped with an ATM of Central Bank of India containing over Rs 19 lakh here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway in Saha village, around 15 kilometre from Ambala Cantonment, they said.

The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth. They uprooted the automated teller machine (ATM) and took it along with them, police said. The ATM contained Rs 19.40 lakh, they said.

Police said they are investigation the matter and have collected footage of CTTV cameras installed in nearby areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.