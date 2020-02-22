Three die as car plunges into tank in Telangana

Three people including a boy drowned after the speeding car in which they were travelling

fell into a tank in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhongir district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m on Friday when the trio was returning to their village from their farm,

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhongir) K Narayana Reddy said. He further said it appeared the car was driven at high

speed in a "rash and negligent" manner as a result of which it fell into the village tank on the outskirts of Yellanki

village in Ramannapet mandal. The deceased include the husband of Sarnenigudem Grama

Panchayat Sarpanch and their 10-year old son, police said. The deceased were identified based on their last

mobile phone location after a thorough search of the area. Skid marks were identified and subsequently the car

was spotted in the tank at a depth of one feet from the surface, police said adding the vehicle was fished out on

Saturday and the bodies were also recovered. Initially a missing complaint was filed and it was

later altered to death by accident, police added.

