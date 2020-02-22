Duo arrested for rape, molestation of two girls in Jharkhand

A minor has been allegedly raped by a man while another girl was allegedly

molested by another person in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The duo, both in their twenties, were arrested after the incident happened on Friday and produced before a court

which sent them to 14 days in judicial custody, district Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told reporters here.

"The incident happened when the girls were returning home after practising football. They were forcibly taken to a

nearby abandoned house where the 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of the men and the 14-year-old was

allegedly molested by the other," he said. The arrests were made after families of the girls

lodged FIRs against the two men, the officer added.

