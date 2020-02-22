Left Menu
ShaheenBagh-type stir will not be allowed in Hyderabad:Top cop

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:10 IST
Amid continuing anti-CAA protests in parts of the country, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani

Kumar on Saturday said no Shaheen Bagh type stir would be allowed in the city.

The top cop requested political parties and others to apply for permission as per proper procedure for holding

protests. "There is no Shaheen Bagh like incident in Hyderabad. Do

not compare Hyderabad with places where all these negative things are happening.

Nothing like Shaheen Bagh will be allowed in Hyderabad..impossible," Anjani Kumar told reporters.

The Hyderabad Police will take legal action if common public is put to inconvenience, he reiterated.

Political protests are important butlaw and order is more important, Kumar said, adding, Hyderabad city has seen more

than 200 protests/rallies (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and also pro-CAA).

During such protests at other places in the country, there have been burning of vehicles, firing, people sitting

for a month on dharna, but in Hyderabad such things are not happening, he said.

It is only because Hyderabad Police are concerned about safety, security and comfort of common public, he said.

"...At every place if you want to sit on dharna then it will cause inconvenience to common public and hence we have

taken legal action and booked cases pertaining to some places where the protests were held," he said.

"If there is denial (for permission for holding protests) there are reasons. Some vested interests have approached

courts and the court has given guidelines and court guidelines are supreme.

Whatever conditions we are putting it is as per judgment of the High Court," the police chief said.

Reacting to a query, Additional Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order)D S Chauhan said right to protest does not mean

right to continued protests every day. At Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, protesters have been on

a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months. Two interlocutors were appointed by the Supreme Court to

initiate talks with the protesters. Protests have also been organised in different parts

of the city by different organisations including political parties against the CAA, National Register of Citizens and

National Population Register.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

