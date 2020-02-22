Two cops arrested with heroin in Bihar

Two police constables were on Saturday arrested with 870 gm of heroin worth around

Rs 50 lakh, in Bihar's Katihar district, police said. Interrogation of the police constables led to the

arrest of another person, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Manihari

railway station and arrested constables Dharmendra Kumar and Gopal Mahto and seized the contraband from their possession,

Additional Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla said. Kumar, a resident of Patna, is posted with Katihar

railway police station while Mahto, a resident of Katihar, is posted with Kishanganj railway police station, he said.

Based on their interrogation, another person, Rajesh Paswan, was later arrested from Katihar town.

Later, five kg ganja was seized from Mahto's room in Kishanganj police barracks, he added.

