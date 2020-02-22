Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K institute, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis medicinal project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:13 IST
J-K institute, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis medicinal project

India's first international collaboration on cannabis medicinal project will produce and export quality medicinal drug for pain relief in cancer, diabetic and neuropathy at a facility here, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, signed an agreement on cannabis research with IndusCann, a Canadian company, here in the presence of the Union minister and R R Bhatnagar, the adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu.

"This is the first-of-its-kind project in India and a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, we only have the misuse and abuse of this ancient plant having lot of medicinal values and with the signing of this agreement, we are reintroducing this ancient product with all good properties," Singh said addressing the gathering after the signing of the agreement. "This project will yield international standard, export quality medicinal drug for pain relief in cancer, diabetic and neuropathy. The scientific-cum- commercial project will simultaneously generate revenue, research and jobs," Singh said.

The minister said to partner in this scientific research and clinical development programme, the Canada based company has come through its Indian subsidiary IndusCann by contributing funds in phased manner. Knowledge and IPR generated through collaboration will be shared between the institute and the company, he said.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office shared the efforts made by IIIM Director Ram Vishwakarma over the past two years to get a nod from the government for the project. He said when a patent developed from this, it would be a major source of revenue for the UT and India as a whole.

"Incidentally, it is happening at a time when the UT government is trying hard to attract investors from outside," he said. "Other investors are yet to come but one of the first major foreign investment is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.

He said the IIIM had remained under-utilised. "I am sure today, it will mark the beginning of a new journey when it will get the deserved recognition and glory. The new dawn is unfolding for Jammu and Kashmir," the minister said referring to scrapping of J-K's special status.

He also referred to the upcoming bio-technology park in Kathua, saying it will be completed in the next six months. Vishwakarma said the cannabis had been associated with the Indian culture and medicine since centuries but due to its misuse as psycho-active substance, it was banned worldwide in 1980s onwards and put under narcotic list.

"The current scientific collaboration between the CSIR-IIIM and IndusCann on cannabis research will totally transform the uses and application of cannabis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Buffett defends stock investments, which fueled record Berkshire profit

Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Incs decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company. In his widely...

White Sox sign LHP Bummer to 5-year, $16M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a five-year, 16 million contract with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on Saturday. The contract includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.Bummer will receive 1 mi...

Ravi shows class with gold, Bajrang fails to defend title

Ravi Dahiya impressed with a gold-winning effort at the Asian Wrestling Championship but Indias biggest Olympic medal hope Bajrang Punia looked good until he ran into Japanese Takuto Otoguro in his final here on Saturday. In a strong show b...

Member of SIT probing 2015 sacrilege cases dubs SC verdict 'moral victory'

A senior Punjab IPS officer, who is a member of the SIT probing 2015 desecration of religious text and police firing incidents, has described the dismissal of CBIs plea by the Supreme Court in the sacrilege matter as moral victory. The Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020