People gather on major road in Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA, NRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 00:18 IST
The women, carrying the national tricolor and raising slogans of 'Azadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Image Credit: ANI

Around 500 people, mostly women, gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), blocking a major road. The women, carrying the national tricolor and raising slogans of 'Azadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

They also tied a blue band on their arm and also raised 'Jai Bhim' slogans. There was heavy security deployment, including women police personnel, in the area.

The women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Traffic was also blocked due to the sudden protest at the site.

The police were trying to talk to protesters to clear the road. A woman, who identified herself as Bushra, said till the time CAA is not revoked, the protesters will not leave the site.

Social activist Faheem Baig said there is resentment within the people against the way the government is handling the issue. Shamim Ahmed, a local cleric, was in talks with the protesters at Jaffrabad to persuade them to leave the site.

A protest is already going on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri against the amended Citizenship Act. The protest at Jaffrabad took place at a time efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. The protesters have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida.

The Supreme Court has appointed interlocutors in an attempt to reach out to the anti-CAA protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

