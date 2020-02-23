Left Menu
Traffic to be affected in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Monday

  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:44 IST
Traffic to be affected in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vehicular movement will be affected in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar due to a large gathering at Shahi Idgah on Monday, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly.

"A large gathering will take place at Shahi Idgah, Sadar Bazar on February 24 from 6 am to 5 pm," an advisory stated. Traffic on roads such as Sadar Thana, Rani Jhansi, Faiz, New Rohtak and Idgah will remain very heavy, according to the advisory.

