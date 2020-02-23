Left Menu
Six-year-old girl found dead near dargah in UP's Bahraich

A six-year-old missing girl was found dead on Sunday from bushes near a dargah in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said. Hashmeen (6) had gone missing on Saturday night after her family paid a visit to Sayed Salar Masood Ghazi dargah here, they said.

The parents lodged a missing complaint and she was found dead the following morning. The body has been sent for a post mortem, police added.

A probe is on and no arrests have been made so far.

